Win Tickets to the Louisville Music Festival

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES RESIDING WITHIN THE CINCINNATI OHIO METROPOLITAN AREA WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED. THE LOUSIVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL REGISTER TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES ENDS SUNDAY NOVEMBER 3RD 2019, 11:59 P.M. SUBJECT TO OFFICIAL RULES.

100.3 CINCYS RNB STATION WANTS TO GIVE YOU THE CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE LOUISVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL. IT’S AN LOUSIVILE MUSIC FESTIVAL REGISTER TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES. JUST HEAD TO RNBCINCY.COM AND REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE KEITH SWEAT, ANTHONY HAMILTON, JOE AND ANGIE STONE AT THE KFC YUM CENTER ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9TH 2019 IN LOUSIVILLE KENTUCKY! HEAD TO RNBCINCY.COM FOR MORE DETAILS AND YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

The Latest:

Also On 100.3: