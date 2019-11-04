CLOSE
Missy Elliott, Wale & Pastor Charles Jenkins Announced For Urban One Honors

Elliott Will Be Honored With The Music Innovation Award!

Urban One Honors is headed to the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on December 5th and some of the entertainment world’s living legends and brightest stars will be on stage for an amazing evening!

Missy Elliott will be honored with the Music Innovation Award due to her discography of hits and trailblazing videos including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Hot Boyz” & more.

 

Rapper Wale and Gospel Artists Pastor Charles Jenkins are among the first performers announced for Urban One Honors. The Grammy Nominated rapper just released his 6th studio album “Wow… That’s Crazy” with the single “On Chill” which has reached number 1 on the Billboard Hip-Hop and R&B Charts.

Pastor Charles Jenkins will bring his high energy style of Praise and Worship to the Urban One Honors stage. The Grammy award winner along with Elliott and Wale are just a few of the honorees and performs that will headline Urban One Honors, making it one of the biggest events of the year!

Join us for the Urban One Honors! A star-studded awards event that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One.

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Tickets Are On Sale Now!

