Bengals are officially a winless team

The Bengals have the inside track for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as they are now the only winless team in the NFL this season following the Miami Dolphins 26-18 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Former Bengals quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes to lead Miami to the victory.

After sitting out this week with a bye the 0-8 Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10.

Rookie Ryan Finley will make his debut as the Bengals starting quarterback in that game.

The Bengals still host the Jets (1-7) on Dec. 1 and play at Miami (1-7) on Dec. 23.

