A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes. “This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich, when another customer and he got into an altercation,” a spokeswoman said. “That ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business.” Police in Maryland are looking for the suspect who stabbed the man.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited word of mouth and social media to its supply selling out that month. The marketing around the sandwich has turned this into a frenzy that’s causing long lines, waits, and pure madness at the chain’s restaurants.

Man Fatally Stabbed Over Fight Involving The Hyped Popeyes Chicken Sandwich was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 5 hours ago

