Lil Wayne is Getting Married to. . .

There are multiple reports out there stating that Young Money front man Lil Wayne is engaged. The rumored fiancee is a plus sized model from Australia named La’tecia Thomas.

Apparently the model has been flaunting a huge new engagement ring, and the stories on her IG lately are all rumored to have been taken at Lil Wayne’s house.

Now, for the record, these are all just rumors at this point. There isn’t even definitive proof that the two are even a couple, so we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 7 hours ago

