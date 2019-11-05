CLOSE
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To Star and Produce

Queen Latifah has been a trailblazer since her debut on the Hip-Hop scene in 1989, from pioneering her way into TV and film, to crossing over into Jazz; Queen Latifah has solidified herself in the intricate details of Hip-Hop culture.

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

The hit series The Equalizer is returning to TV with a new twist.

According to Deadline, CBS has decided to reboot the classic series reimagining it with Hip-Hop icon Queen Latifah set to star and executive produce.

Written by Marlowe and Miller, who will serve as showrunners, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. This is a new take on the character played by Edward Woodward on the original series and by Denzel Washington in the movie franchise.

The original TV series, which Lindheim co-created with Michael Sloan, aired on the network for four seasons from 1985 to 1989. It starred Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past, who uses the skills from his former career to exact justice on behalf of innocent people who are trapped in dangerous circumstances.

The series was adapted as a feature in 2014. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Washington as Robert McCall, was a hit and spawned a sequel, The Equalizer 2.

Queen Latifah has her hands in quite a few projects on the way and will star as Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC on Tuesday. In it, she will serve up her own rendition of the 1989’s beloved song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and star alongside Shaggy, who will play Sebastian.

CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To Star and Produce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

