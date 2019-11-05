Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]

| 11.05.19
Singer Tank has been in the news quite a bit lately.  The Grammy-nominated was on the hit podcast “Lip Service” where he had an interesting thought about sexual behaviors that not only caught people by surprise, it raised a lot of questions.

So during his appearance on VJ In The Midday, Vic Jagger got more on what Tank was thinking and the comments afterward. Tank explains why he feels Homophobia created the controversy and how people “questioned” his sexuality after watching the interview.

And then we get into the his latest album “Elevation” and what you can expect from the project. Tank is an amazing singer but has a dope sense of humor that you will see when you watch this interview.

Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

