Oklahoma Releases 450 Prisoners!

Former Felon Now Educator Request Presidential Pardon

The state of Oklahoma has set a new precedent. The state has released 450 inmates from its prison in what is now known as the largest mass commutation in U.S. history.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, Oklahoma commuted the sentences of 527 inmates on Friday, and all but 65 of them were released on Monday, with the others to be set free later. Republican Governor Kevin Stitt told those being released, “Now is the first day of the rest of your life. We really want you to have a successful future.”

State lawmakers want to reduce prison overcrowding and help low-level offenders learn skills that will help them with life on the outside. Way to go Oklahoma!

