Irv Gotti Says Ashanti is NOT a Homewrecker!

Lloyd's Southside Video Shoot Featuring Ashanti

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Irv Gotti is making it known that Ashanti is not a homewrecker and she did not break up the marriage between him and his ex-wife Deb. Gotti appeared on The Wendy Williams Show where he cleared up rumors about his relationship with Ashanti and even blamed some of the rumors on Wendy and the editors of ‘Growing up Hip Hop.

Check out the video below:

 

In the video, Gotti said, “When me and Deb separated, she caught me cheating” he clarified that the other woman wasn’t Ashanti. He continued, “‘Ashanti is not a homewrecker guys. Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb…Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced like ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up. I’m not saying [who I was in there with]. Just so you know the timeline, ‘I Cry’ music video… Ashanti’s not even in the picture.”

Gotti also spoke if the Murder Inc tour is going to happen, if he is down to talk to Ashanti, and being on ecstasy while recording all their hit songs.

Irv Gotti Says Ashanti is NOT a Homewrecker!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

