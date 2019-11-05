CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Baton Rouge born, Brooklyn based fashion designer, Christopher John Rogers. He is the winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award for 2019. He now joins the ranks of fashion designers like Telfar, Pyer Moss, Brother Vellies, Public School and more. The award prize is $400,000.00 and a year of mentorship from a CFDA member. This is a huge deal for the 25 year old designer and can really catapult his career forward!

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Rogers is known for his structured pieces, voluminous ensemble, and eclectic wear.

Celebs like Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B and even our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama has donned his designs.

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross most recently wore one of his designs from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection and looked incredible.

The designer is young in his pursuits and his craft. He graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2016 and showed his first New York Fashion Week collection this past September. A piece from his graduate work ended up on Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards.

There was a panel that determined this year’s winners that was headed up by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the CFDA’s Steven Kolb and included Vogue‘s Fashion News Director Chioma Nnadi, Instagram’s Eva Chen, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and more.

We’re so excited for his career and excited for his win! Congratulations Christopher John Rogers! Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close