Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Rocks MAGA Hat At The White House

The MAGA madness continues to claim people Donald Trump doesn't seem to care about...

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BASEBALL

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Donald Trump might’ve gotten hit with the universal boo’s and “Lock him up” chants from Washington fans during game 5 of the World Series in DC, but the divider-in-chief still has a MAGA supporter in Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki.

Just a few days after Nationals relief pitcher Sean Dolittle told the Washington Post he wouldn’t be joining his World Series Champion team during their visit to the White House due to Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric, Suzuki wasn’t only all smiles during his appearance at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but he jumped out the window by donning the new era Klansman hood, a Make America Great Again hat. How people of color continue to promote this f*ckery is beyond us, but the Hawaiian born MLB player is obviously unaware of the danger he’d be in if he were ever to find himself in deep red Trump country just based off the color of his skin and his immigrant-ish features.

Donald Trump was all too happy to find a public supporter of color on the championship team and proceeded to embrace him from behind, possibly dredging up painful memories for the more than a dozen women who’ve accused the “Grab them by the pu**sy” motto man of sexual assault.

But Suzuki wasn’t the only star player to offer Trump his support as OG Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman thanked the divisive fearmonger for “keeping everyone here safe in our country continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” Canceled aaaannnnd canceled.

Though most of the team attended the White House celebration, 8 players declined the invite including the aforementioned Dolittle, Anthony Rendon and Javy Guerra amongst others.

Don’t be surprised if “treason” charges are brought against them for not publicly kissing the leader’s ring or something.

Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Rocks MAGA Hat At The White House  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

