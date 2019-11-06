Ice Cube and David Letterman were among the stars who paid tribute to comedian John Witherspoon at his celebration of life event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Letterman kicked off the open-casket event, recalling his early days as a comic, when he and John performed at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, alongside Richard Pryor and Robin Williams.

Ice Cube, who teamed up with Witherspoon in the Friday movies, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bill Bellamy were also among the speakers, while absent Regina King recorded a video tribute to her pal, who died suddenly last week.

Ice Cube & David Letterman Lead Tributes At John Witherspoon Memorial was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 5 hours ago

