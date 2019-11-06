What is the Fattest State in America?

What state is holding the title of ‘The Fattest State in America 2019’? Did Ohio fall anywhere on the list? Read on for more info.

According to FoxNews.com, there was a study done by WalletHub and found that Mississippi is the most obese state in the country. Ohio also made the list.

Here’s a look at the top 10 fattest states in the U.S. below:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Kentucky

4. Tennessee

5. Alabama

6. Oklahoma

7. Louisiana

8. Arkansas

9. Delaware

10.Ohio

To determine its list, WalletHub compared all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia using 29 key metrics. The data measures, in part, “sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs” per state.

