Whitney’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence on Love Affair!

There has been speculation for years about the relationship between Whitney Houston and best friend Robyn Crawford. Well, Robyn is putting an end to all of the rumors in her new memoir, titled, “A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston.” In the memoir, she speaks of the intimate side of their relationship. Check out an excerpt from the book below.

 

According to People Magazine, Crawford wrote in the book:

From the moment Crawford, then 19, first saw Whitney (then almost 17) in 1980 when they were both counselors at an East Orange, New Jersey summer camp, she told her, “I’m going to look out for you.”

And that’s exactly what she did for the next two decades as Whitney became a global superstar.“We wanted to be together,” says Crawford, “and that meant just us.”

Whitney ended the physical part of their relationship early on, soon after she signed a record deal with Clive Davis at Arista.

The singer broke the news by giving Crawford a gift of a slate blue Bible one day in 1982.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” writes Crawford, “because it would make our journey even more difficult.”

“She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us,” says Crawford, “and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt.”

And so, she says, “I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.”

There was also pressure from Whitney’s family, including her mother gospel singer Cissy Houston. “Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close,” says Crawford, “but we were that close.”

Their closeness spawned relentless speculation about Whitney’s sexuality for many years.

“We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” writes Crawford. “We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

Crawford went on to say, “Whitney knows I loved her and I know she loved me,” says Crawford. “We really meant everything to each other. We vowed to stand by each other.”

 

Crawford is now a fitness trainer and lives with her partner, talent agency executive Lisa Hintlemann, with whom she adopted two children.

Whitney’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence on Love Affair!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

