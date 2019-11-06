If you plan on taking a flight anytime soon, make sure you take some hand sanitizer and drink bottled water only. A new study shows that the water on most major airlines is not safe to drink or wash your hands in. Ewwww!!

According to the NYPost.com, a study by the 2019 Airline Water Study from the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and DietDetective.com, they evaluated 23 airlines by the quality of water provided onboard its flights using 10 point criteria, including levels of coliform bacteria and E. coli — and gave each one a “water health score” on a 0 to 5 scale.

How well did they perform? According to the study, Jet Blue and Spirit Airlines performed the worst, each getting a score of 1, while Allegiant, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines performed the best all scoring above a 3. Piedmont Airlines, which runs American Eagle flights, was the top regional carrier, with a score of 4.33. The authors of the study are urging passengers to avoid possible illness by never drinking any water on board that isn’t in a sealed bottle and avoid coffee or tea.

They also urge people not to wash their hands in the bathroom either, but carry a bottle of hand sanitizer instead.

Will you be more cautious when on a flight now?

New Study: Airline Water Not Safe for Drinking or Washing Hands! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: