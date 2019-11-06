2020 Songwriters “Hall of Fame’ Revealed!

The nominees for the Class of 2020 ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’ have been revealed and some of our favorites are in the running. There are 24 nominees and Outkast, The Neptunes, and Mariah Carey are among the greats.

According to RapUp.com, this is the very first nomination for Big Boi and Andre of OutKast , as well as The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Mariah has received her second nomination in the performer category. Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, Beach Boy Mike Love, are also nominated.

Songwriters are eligible to be inducted after writing hit records for at least 20 years. Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be inducted at the 51st annual induction & Awards Gala in New York on June 11th, 2020.

To check out the full list, click here.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

