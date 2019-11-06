CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

2020 Songwriters “Hall of Fame’ Revealed!

Wireless Festival 2014 - Day 3 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

 

The nominees for the Class of 2020 ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’ have been revealed and some of our favorites are in the running. There are 24 nominees and Outkast, The Neptunes, and Mariah Carey are among the greats.

 

Paul Natkin Archive

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

According to RapUp.com, this is the very first nomination for Big Boi and Andre of OutKast , as well as The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Mariah has received her second nomination in the performer category. Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, Beach Boy Mike Love, are also nominated.

'Blurred Lines' Musicians Robin Thicke And Pharrell Williams Lawsuit By Children Of R&B Legend Marvin Gaye Trial

Source: David Buchan / Getty

Songwriters are eligible to be inducted after writing hit records for at least 20 years. Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be inducted at the 51st annual induction & Awards Gala in New York on June 11th, 2020.

To check out the full list, click here.

 

2020 Songwriters “Hall of Fame’ Revealed!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close