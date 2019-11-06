CLOSE
“Jesus Is King” Is The No. 1 Christian & Gospel Album

2005 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: J. Merritt / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Kanye West. His new album, ‘Jesus is King’ came in at number on both the Christian and Gospel charts.

Kanye West 'Touch The Sky Tour 2006' at Yokohama Blitz in Tokyo - April 5, 2006

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the project also led the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts and every song on the album made an appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100. “Follow God” was at No. 7 while “Closed On Sunday” was at No. 17. “Selah” is No. 19 and “On God” is No. 23 while “God Is” is No. 36 and “Use This Gospel” is No. 37.

“Everything We Need” featuring Ty Dolla $ign is No. 33 and “Water” is No. 50, while “Hands On” is No. 59 and “Every Hour” is No. 44. “Jesus Is Lord” came in at No. 62.

His latest Sunday Service in Lafayette, La. resulted in 1,000 people giving their lives to Jesus Christ.

Are you feeling Kanye’s new calling?

 

“Jesus Is King” Is The No. 1 Christian & Gospel Album  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

