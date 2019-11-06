CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Kandi Burruss Is Reportedly The Highest Paid Housewife On “RHOA”

For a long time, NeNe Leakes was one of the longest reigning “RHOA” housewives, scoring a paycheck higher than her fellow cast mates. But according to Kenya MooreKandi Burruss is now the highest earner of the bunch.

On a recent episode of the “Wendy Williams” show, Moore revealed that her relationship with NeNe is full of tension, particularly after NeNe threatened to spit on the mom of one.

“Well you’re after her paycheck,” Williams insinuated. “I make my own money,” Kenya clapped back, but Wendy didn’t let up. “As a housewife, she’s the top biller.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“That’s not true,” Kenya corrected. Continuing, “Kandi makes the most money. So if I was coming for anyone’s purse or bag it would be Kandi. Kandi is the real HBIC on that show, ok? I’m just a player, I have a nice coin. My little bag I take home at night and it feeds my child very well, so I’m not coming for anybody’s money.”

Kandi is the second longest running cast member of “RHOA” behind NeNe since she joined in season 2. But when you add up all the time spent on screen, because NeNe took a break from the show during season 8, the two have appeared on the series almost an equal amount of time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kandi is worth a whopping $35 million. At the time of the report, Kandi’s “RHOA” income was estimated to be around $450k per season. Not only is Burruss a housewife but she’s also a Grammy Award winning songwriter and record producer, and she owns multiple businesses.

READ ALSO: Kandi’s Daughter, Riley Burruss, Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

NeNe Leakes is reportedly worth $14 million dollars, and at one point she was racking in around $1 million per season. There isn’t updated salary info for both of these women, but if what Kenya is saying is true, either NeNe’s salary decreased on Kandi is bringing in over a $1 million per season.

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Kandi Burruss Is Reportedly The Highest Paid Housewife On “RHOA”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close