Be Be Winans came to celebrate Raleigh, North Carolina Lamplighters at the 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019. He mentioned how he’s traveled the world and got to meet these four men that makeup, “Korean Soul”.
Lamplighter Awards featured performances by Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston, Todd Galberth, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, and More.
What you missed from The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019:
2019 Lamplighter Awards Winners, Backstage, & More
2019 Lamplighter Awards: The Blue Cross BlueShield Of North Carolina Blue Carpet
2019 Lamplighter Awards: Performances
Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News
JOIN US ON YOUTUBE! LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!
Latest…
- Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover
- New Beginnings! A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All On The ‘Gram
- What Is A Skincare Essence?
- Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford Is Spilling All Of The Tea!!!
- Cincinnati: Man Shot In North Fairmount
- This Iconic American Muscle Car Might Be Going…Electric!
- Cleveland Police Officer Facing Rape Charges!
- “Tyler’s Law” Set To Strengthening Safety Standards On Amusement Park Rides In Ohio
- Dayton Police Detective On Life Support; Injuries ‘tragically not survivable’
- Police: 6-Year-Old Brought Stolen & Loaded Gun To Private School in Ohio!
Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019 was originally published on thelightnc.com
Also On 100.3: