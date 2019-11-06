CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

LOCAL NEWS: ALDI’s Latest Wine and Beer Advant Calendars Has Customers Lining Up!

Aldi plans

Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

ALDI is known for their discount prices on groceries and other items at their stores across Northeast Ohio and other locations across the world.  They are also known for their wine Advant calendars.

They always sell out, and now that this years are out, it will not be surprising if the grocery store chain runs out of them fast.

That is why people are lining up outside different locations to grab as many as they can until they are gone, as it happened at the ALDI in North Olmsted.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“This year, the Advent calendar will feature 24 unique wines from regions around the world, from South Africa to Australia,” ALDI wrote on their blog. “The wine is housed in (24) 187 ml. individual bottles.”

Customers are only allowed to buy two of the wine calendars at a time, and once they run out, the calendars will not be re-stocked.  Unless, they end up online as some type of auction by those who have no use for them as it happened before.

Plus, for those who don’t like wine, but prefer beer, they are in luck.  There’s an ALDI Beer Advant calendar with 11.2 oz. bottles available!  There is a two calendars per person limit with the beer.

If you love cheese, chocolate, and toys, there are also Advant calendars for each of those too.

Christmas has come early for ALDI fans and Holiday lovers!

Will you be purchasing any of the ALDI calendars?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Peter Byrne – PA Images and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC 3News Cleveland

20 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

Continue reading 20 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

20 Pics That Prove That At 49, Naomi Campbell Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

[caption id="attachment_2965728" align="alignleft" width="981"] Source: Michael Loccisano/amfAR / Getty[/caption] Naomi Campbell is not playing with us y’all! May 22 is the supermodel’s 49th birthday and she doesn’t look a day over 30…and neither does her body! Even better, the Gemini doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Not only is she still working the runway giving the little girls a run for their money, but she also continues to rock magazine covers and in December signed a multi-million dollar deal with cosmetic giant Nars to be their spokeswoman (somehow her first ever). So to honor the iconic queen and living legend, here are 20 time she’s proven that she’s aging like a fine wine…and killing the game doing it.

LOCAL NEWS: ALDI’s Latest Wine and Beer Advant Calendars Has Customers Lining Up!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close