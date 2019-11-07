CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

This Iconic American Muscle Car Might Be Going…Electric!

Black Ford Mustang at Cannonball Ireland - Limerick

Source: AHS Photography – Alex Schregardus / Getty

Ford Motor Company is switching gears with its iconic Mustang. The automaker showed off the fully electric Mustang Lithium at a car show in Las Vegas.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The vehicle has over 900 horsepower and is powered by an 800 volt battery system from Webasto, the auto parts supplier Ford teamed up with to build the car. Officials say the car isn’t for sale right now but is meant to gauge interest in electric performance cars. The Michigan carmaker says it does plan to have a Mustang-inspired fully electric SUV next year, as well as an all-electric F-150 in a few years.

(Source-CNN)

 

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
12 photos

 

The Latest:

 

This Iconic American Muscle Car Might Be Going…Electric!  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close