This Iconic American Muscle Car Might Be Going…Electric!

Ford Motor Company is switching gears with its iconic Mustang. The automaker showed off the fully electric Mustang Lithium at a car show in Las Vegas.

The vehicle has over 900 horsepower and is powered by an 800 volt battery system from Webasto, the auto parts supplier Ford teamed up with to build the car. Officials say the car isn’t for sale right now but is meant to gauge interest in electric performance cars. The Michigan carmaker says it does plan to have a Mustang-inspired fully electric SUV next year, as well as an all-electric F-150 in a few years.

