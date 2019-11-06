Janet Jackson Explains Why She Is Raising Her Son Alone

A nanny is out the window for iconic singer Janet Jackson as she sat down in a recent interview to talk about being a mom.

Janet was asked is it tougher being on tour or a mom. She responded with being a mom is “very tiring”

She doesn’t want help raising her son because her grandma did it and then her mom did it without any help and she wants to follow in their footsteps.

Eventually she says, ” When he gets older she is sure that she will need help then.”

