Janet Jackson Explains Why She Is Raising Her Son Alone

2018 Janet Jackson

Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

A nanny is out the window for iconic singer Janet Jackson as she sat down in a recent interview to talk about being a mom.

Janet was asked is it tougher being on tour or a mom. She responded with being a mom is “very tiring”

She doesn’t want help raising her son because her grandma did it and then her mom did it without any help and she wants to follow in their footsteps.

Eventually she says, ” When he gets older she is sure that she will need help then.”

Source: etonline.com

 

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Is Raising Her Son Alone  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

