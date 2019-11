We all know 2019 has been the biggest years for reboots and more.

Well the announcements haven’t stopped coming as it has been announced that there will be an “Equalizer” reboot.

And who is apart of the cast…looks like Queen Latifah is set to star in the reboot!

The show first aired in the 80’s with Denzel Washington.

The reboot will be produced by CBS.

Source: DEADLINE.COM

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted November 6, 2019

