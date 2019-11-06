CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Police: 6-Year-Old Brought Stolen & Loaded Gun To Private School in Ohio!

 

A 6-year-old student was discovered to be carrying a loaded semi-automatic gun in his backpack early Wednesday morning. The student attends a private school in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The gun was discovered at Kids Care School, once another student came forward after the student told them about the gun. They notified a teacher immediately.

Staff secured the student’s backpack and the gun without incident, police said.

Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age, police said. The child was removed from school and is now in protective custody.

The gun was reported stolen by the child’s grandfather on Tuesday, according to police.

Police posted photos of the gun, 12 bullets and the child’s backpack on Facebook.

The child was interviewed by police with his guardians — his grandmother and grandfather — present. The case is still under investigation by the Columbus Divison of Police’s Gun Crimes Unit and will be referred to Children Services.

As in past incidents, the Columbus Division of Police “encourages gun owners to ensure that their firearms are secured and not accessible to juveniles.”

Source: NBC4i 

Police: 6-Year-Old Brought Stolen & Loaded Gun To Private School in Ohio!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close