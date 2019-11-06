CLOSE
A Win For Women:: Ohio Signs ‘Pink Tax’ Repeal Into Law!!

End the Tampon Tax protest held at Downing Street, London.

Source: Peter Maclaine/WENN.com / WENN

Finally, a little bit of relief will be found for women when it comes to our natural journey with feminine products. Ohio has signed the “pink tax” repeal into law.

Today, Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 26 into law. The bill includes an amendment that repeals the state’s pink tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. The bill is also fulfilling another void by providing a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies!

Representative Niraj Antani was one of the provision’s sponsors. She said the signing of the bill helps end a form of gender-based discrimination in the state of Ohio.

“Women will see a significant amount of savings over the course of their lifetime with the repeal of the pink tax. It is my hope that other states who have not repealed this tax will recognize the great strides the Ohio Legislature has taken and follow suit,” she said.

Ohio is joining 15 other states exempting feminine hygiene products from sales tax! This seeming small gesture is actually saving women nearly $4 million each year.

Source: NBC4i 

A Win For Women:: Ohio Signs ‘Pink Tax’ Repeal Into Law!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

