CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kanye West For Trump Again Over Big Land Purchases, Jabs At Black Twitter

West was in Manhattan Wednesday with his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner for a speaking engagement when he made the comments.

2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kanye West has been something of a disappointment after showing support for President Donald Trump, even embracing the “Make America Great Again” mantra that some say divides the country. Once again, West put on his tap-dancing shoes for the former business mogul, and praised Trump for making it possible for him to buy thousands of acres of land in Wyoming.

As Rolling Stone reports, a surreal moment during the <em>New York Times</em>’ Dealbook Conference in Manhattan on Wednesday (November 6) took place after Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner were present to speak about the trappings of celebrity. West was given a microphone to add to the discussion and he referred to himself unironically as “being the greatest artist in human existence.”

But things went left when West, after affirming his faith and his wallet size, praised President Trump for allowing him to purchase over 12,000 acres of land in Wyoming.

From Rolling Stone:

Another topic West didn’t shy away from was President Donald Trump, with whom West has been associated for much of the past two years. “We have 12,500 acres in Cody, Wyoming, and Trump,” he said — putting special emphasis on the name — “has actually opened up the ability to buy more land in America. In America you can buy land, and we can be owners. We don’t have to be just the product of what Black Twitter tells us what we’re supposed to do.”

“My father was a Black Panther and my mother was arrested for the sit-ins at age six, to fight for the right for us to vote, but it was the right to vote for who we tell you to vote on,” he said, after alleging this information was always cut from other interviews. “It’s OK that any black man voted for Hillary. But if a black man didn’t vote for Hillary, you’re a coon.”

Right.

Black Twitter, who West name-checked, hasn’t yet seized on the rapper’s comments against them but it does appear that he’s trying to prove that he marches to the beat of his own drum.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West For Trump Again Over Big Land Purchases, Jabs At Black Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close