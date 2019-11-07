CLOSE
Drake Is Handing Out Flowers All Over Toronto To Promote His Cannabis Company

The business will be unveiled Thursday, Nov.7.

In more Drake news, he is sending out positive vibes all over the six. The rapper is gifting friends flower bouquets across Toronto to help build hype for his rumored cannabis venture.

Drizzy has been teasing his new company More Life Growth Co., which borrows the name from his 2017 album, of the same name. The 6 God shared on his Instagram account a video just showing biodomes, possibly confirming his venture into the cannabis business.

@morelife

On top of that, Drizzy’s team has been spotted around the T.Dot by handing out flowers. Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, a local television host, shared on her G account a bouquet of flowers personally sent to her by the “Hotline Bling” rapper.  Flow 93.5 Hip-Hop station radio personality shared a photo of his flowers while giving listeners a heads up where they can get their hands on a bouquet for themselves.

We are still awaiting details, you can head to the @Morelife Instagram page dedicated to Drizzy’s new business and follow it in anticipation of the Thursday (Nov.7) announcement.

