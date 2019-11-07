CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Colin Ferrell In Talks To Play The Penguin In Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’

Colin is looking for some comic book redemption after playing Bullseye in the atrocity that was 'Daredevil'

"Seven Psychopaths" Premiere - 2012 Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

A few months ago it was reported that funny man Jonah Hill was in negotiations to play the villain in the highly anticipated Robert Pattinson starring The Batman, but things fell apart and he’s since moved on to other projects.

Now a few weeks after it was confirmed that Zoe Kravitz would be playing the highly coveted role of Catwoman and Paul Dino would be taking on The Riddler in the Matt Reeves directed film, Deadline is now reporting that Colin Farrell is in talks to become The Penguin in the upcoming Batman reboot.

The one time “It” actor is no stranger to blockbuster films as he’s starred in his fair share of them such as Minority Report, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and the lackluster Alexander (that joint set his stardom back like a MF), so though he’s in negotiations to take on the role, we’re confidant he won’t pass this up.

It will be interesting to see if he actually gains weight for the role (The Penguin ain’t no heartthrob) or if he’ll put on a fat bodysuit and enrage the citizens of plus sized America like the Russo brothers did when they introduced “thick” Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

Colin Ferrell In Talks To Play The Penguin In Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close