Popeyes Not Pulling Its Cooked Coke Chicken Sandwiches, Might Step Up Security Tho

Popeyes became part of fast-food history with the release of their now infamous chicken sandwhich, and though it’s led to all kinds of violence across the nation and even murder, the franchise has no plans on pulling the controlled substance from it’s menu anytime soon.

According to TMZ, a representative for the fried chicken fast-food restaurant has stated that the sandwich will remain on the menu regardless of the fact that you having them hands seems to be required when ordering one nowadays. It’s that real.

A Popeyes spokesperson tells us the Maryland incident “is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence,” adding … “We, along with the franchisee, are fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information.”

It adds that most Popeyes restaurants are franchised and “additional onsite security matters are handled by the franchisees.”

Looks like Popeyes might be the first fast-food franchise to begin deploying armed guards to their restaurants to keep the peace. We’re only a few steps away from living in the Demolition Man reality, y’all but instead of Taco Bell heads gonna be bum-rushing secured Popeyes events for chicken-damn-sandwiches. We did it to ourselves.

Y’all try Popeyes famed chicken sandwich yet? Does it deserve the violent hype? Let us know.

Posted November 7, 2019

