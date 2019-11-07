CLOSE
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples & Diddy: 5 Must-See Videos This Week

"Late Night" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Five Videos That You Should Peep That Dropped This Week

Content is king nowadays, so every single week, hundreds of celebrity videos are uploaded onto Youtube for our viewing pleasure: but which ones are really worth watching?

Sometimes it’s clear that these celebs (or the people who put the videos together) are just doing so out of pure obligation, but sometimes, magic is made. Here’s five videos from this week that will make you laugh, brighten your day, or maybe even teach you something new, straight from the mouth of some of your favorite celebs!

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Guide to Curly Hair

The only thing as amazing as Tracee Ellis Ross’ personality is her face–and that’s because she takes really good care of it.

Vogue stopped by the actress’ hotel to get a glimpse at her everyday beauty routine, which includes a whole lot of skincare and a lot less makeup. Take a look at the video down below as she hydrates her face with a myriad of products, puts on her favorite lipstick, and of course, uses her Pattern Beauty products to develop the perfect curls.

 

Vince Staples sits down with REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs

Vince Staples is always pure comedy, but beyond that, he’s known to drop a few gems, too.

The rapper was at the REVOLT Summit in Los Angeles and sat down for an hour long conversation with Diddy–which is just as interesting as you’d think. Check it out down below to hear about Vince’s career from start to finish as Diddy shares his vision for redefining what an “artist” is.

Our first visit to Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry’s brand new studio in Atlanta, Georgia is a serious victory for everyone in the community. Luckily for us, Will Smith–who has a studio there named after him–went to the opening celebration and took us along with him.

Check out the video down below as him and Jada Pinkett Smith get ready for the evening, argue about ties, and break in the new Will Smith Studio.

 

Lil Rel Howery Doesn’t Like R. Kelly

Lil Rel Howery stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and man, did he have some interesting stories to tell.

During his interview, the comedian talks about shooting a comedy special in Crenshaw, why his dad liked his movie Uncle Drew more than Get Out, his very first acting gig, and the interaction that led to him not liking R. Kelly.

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown ft. Ceelo Green – Intentions

Lastly, this performance from Big Boi, Sleepy Brown & Ceelo Green is one for the books. Though the firs two have been working together a lot recently, it’s amazing to see Ceelo back in the mix with his fellow Outkast brethren.

Plus, they’re decked out in Halloween costumes for the entire performance.

From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples & Diddy: 5 Must-See Videos This Week  was originally published on globalgrind.com

