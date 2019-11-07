CLOSE
Salmon Sold In Ohio Recalled Due To Food Poisoning Concerns!

 

Creamy Caper Salmon

Source: Darius Cooks / dariuscooks.com

A company in Maine is recalling cold smoked salmon sold in 23 states, including Ohio, due to potential botulism contamination. Botulism is a form of food poisoning that can cause potentially life-threatening illness and death.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Mill Stream Corporation of Hancock, Maine, which also operates under the name Sullivan Harbor Farm, is voluntarily recalling 10 lots of salmon products after a re-review of laboratory certificates found the product was sold frozen by Mill Stream Corp, but may have been thawed by retailers before sale, according to the FDA.

Salmon stored in the refrigerator after thawing has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, according to the FDA.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The FDA is warning consumers not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March 6 through September 17 of this year in vacuum-sealed packages.

The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

The smoked salmon products were sold in the following states:

  • Ohio
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Vermont
  • New York
  • Rhode Island
  • Connecticut
  • Utah
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Minnesota
  • Colorado
  • Pennsylvania
  • New Jersey
  • Florida
  • Arizona
  • Wisconsin
  • Washington
  • Georgia
  • Virginia
  • Michigan
  • Texas
  • Tennessee

The products sold were through retail, wholesale and online orders.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 207-266-0621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.

Source: NBC4i 

Salmon Sold In Ohio Recalled Due To Food Poisoning Concerns!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

