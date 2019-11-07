Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood

Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield Township Police Department alcohol was found in her 3-month-old daughter’s blood.

Reed took her daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital after becoming sick where doctors determined that the baby’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .359% in late October. The infant was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Reed was arrested and booked at the Summit County Jail after detectives stated that she allowed the baby to ingest alcohol.

