First Look: Season 10 of LHH:NY Trailer!

Season 10 of Love and Hip Hop: NY is almost here and a lot of the cast from the 1st season will be returning. That includes Mendeecee Harris, who will be released from prison in December after only serving almost four years of his 8-year prison sentence. As well as the vets like, Remy Ma, Papoose, Joe Budden & Cyn Santana, Olivia, Somaya, Erica Mena, Chrissy Lampkin & Jim Jones and Kimbella. Emily and Fabolous are not listed as cast members.

Check out the First Look Below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, here’s what else is going down as the original vets join the fan favorites:

Chrissy Lampkin returns to N.Y.C. to work on both her business endeavors and relationship with her longtime fiancé. In order to fully move forward, she realizes there are amends she must make with her past.

Remy Ma wants it all! She’s balancing motherhood, co-hosting “State of the Culture” with Joe Budden and is determined to finally drop her album. With Remy trying to juggle everything, Papoose has to step up for full-time daddy duty. Can this Black Love power couple prove that you can have both a successful career and family?

Erica Mena is back in N.Y.C. to plan her fairytale wedding to Safaree Samuels and prepare for the arrival of their first child. But when their past relationships with other cast members begin to interfere, will this couple be able to maintain their happily ever after?

Still picking up the pieces of their shattered relationship, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana struggle to move on but Joe’s past transgressions threaten their attempts to find peace.

Kimbella is holding it down as a single mom of four now that her husband Juelz Santana began his prison sentence. She is focused on keeping her family, and his music legacy, afloat while he’s away.

Yandy Smith -Harris’ business is booming since her days as an assistant, but will her path to success hit a roadblock with Chrissy’s return to the Big Apple? With her husband Mendeecees in prison for the last few years, Yandy is ready for their family to reunite, but will his homecoming tear apart the family she’s built?

Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece, Juju , Jonathan Fernandez are also set to appear this season, along with newcomers Phresher and Jennaske .

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” returns December 16th. Will you Watch?

