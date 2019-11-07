Billionaire Moves: Jay-Z Flexes His Wealth With $40K+, Hand Delivered Invites To His Annual Gala

It pays to be friends with Jay-Z, literally! The mogul is gearing up for his annual Shawn Carter Foundation Gala and this year, he spared no expense on his invites. While one should assume the event is an exclusive affair, it will be obvious by the ice on your wrist weather you were invited or not.

It may be hard to impress other rich people, but Jay-Z had no problem doing this to his fellow celebrity friends Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz. The rappers each posted to their IG stories like it was Christmas.

This Nigga jayz has rolexes as VIP passes. Wow. https://t.co/lEZtnrGZI6—

DonYé 🧠 (@donyetaylor_) November 05, 2019

Jay-Z sent $40K rolexes to his super VIP guests. Meek Mill posted to IG stories and wrote, “Hov sent these as VIP passes. SMH this rich shit getting out of control lol…I’m not joking lol.”

When you’re as rich as Jay Z, you do things differently.. 🐐 https://t.co/NpXjDGgz6A—

Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) November 06, 2019

Swizz Beatz revealed that the watches were actually a Daytona Rolex and added that the “VIP Passes” also “came along with a bottle of ACE.” ACE is short for Armand de Brignac champagne. This brand was acquired by Jay-Z and sells for about $300.00 a bottle.

Wow! If the VIP invites are this lavish, what will the actual gala be like?!

According to the website, the mission of the Shawn Carter Foundation is “to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning.” The organization was founded as a charity in 2003 b Jay-Z and his mom, Gloria Carter. Since it’s beginning, the organization has used over $4M to empower youth and communities in need through international exposure, scholarship fund, college prep and exposure, and more.

The gala will be held over two days in Hollywood, FL on November 15th and 16th at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino.

Talk about a way to create a buzz!

