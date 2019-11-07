CLOSE
DMX & Ruff Ryder’s Producer Dame Grease Files $2M Lawsuit Against Rasheed “Ralo” Harrison Over Royalties

The famed New York producer responsible for several Ruff Ryder hits named Sony in the lawsuit as well.

Dame Grease, responsible for the Ruff Ryders sound, many of DMX’s early hits, and some of Max B’s potent bangers now seeks back pay after alleging his publishing catalog was stolen from him. The New York veteran filed sued against Rasheed “Ralo” Harrison and his company for allegedly forging Grease’s name in order to reap the benefits of royalties from the millions of records sold under the producer’s guiding hand.

BOSSIP exclusively reports that Grease has filed court papers against Harrison, claiming that the Wonder Boy Publishing honcho managed to illegally obtain the rights to Grease’s catalog and royalty statements. In a statement to BOSSIP and further reporting from the outlet, Grease realized that along with him getting fleeced, Harrison may have pulled this move on others as well.

“Actually, my first thought was to get on some street s**t,” Grease tells BOSSIP. “With selling 60 million records, I knew the residuals weren’t coming back. I was seeing royalty statements for a couple of hundred dollars.”

Salute to the new Snoop Dogg, the new Lou Rawls.

DMX & Ruff Ryder’s Producer Dame Grease Files $2M Lawsuit Against Rasheed “Ralo” Harrison Over Royalties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

