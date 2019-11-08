CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Gold Star Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military a Free Meal

 

If you’re a Veteran thank mark your calendars and make plans to get your complimentary meal from Gold Star on Monday, November 11th!

All Gold Star locations will be honoring Veterans and active duty military with a complimentary 3-Way and drink at all of their locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.  To receive your free meal, present a military ID or another form of identification.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of service men and women, and say thank you for all they have done, and continue to do, for our country,” said Gold Star President & CEO Roger David. “We look forward to serving those who served us as a token of our gratitude.”

Click here for more information or to find a location near you 

 

Celebs Who Served In The Military [Happy Veterans Day]

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Served In The Military [Happy Veterans Day]

Continue reading Celebs Who Served In The Military [Happy Veterans Day]

Celebs Who Served In The Military [Happy Veterans Day]

 

The Latest:

 

 

Gold Star Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military a Free Meal  was originally published on wiznation.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close