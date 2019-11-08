Kanye Changing His Name?

Kanye may be getting his name changed. Reports say that Mr. West may be changing his name to reflect his new billionaire status.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Kanye is considering a name change to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West. There’s a reason behind it. Kanye allegedly claims that Forbes failed to credit him for being a billionaire after as his Yeezy shoe line is predicted to make at least $1.5 billion in sales this year. The name change will also be an effort to prove to Black Americans that they too can reach billionaire status.

What do you think of the new name change?

