CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To Help Him Regrow His Hairline

Ladies, we aren't the only ones worried about our edges.

Chris Brown In Concert - Oakland, CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez isn’t playing around with his hairline ladies.

The topic came up during a recent interview with HipHopDX’s Buzy Baker, the 27-year-old Canadian shared that he struggled with hair loss at an early age.

“If you look back at my old pictures, my only issue was [that] my corners were back here. I fixed my corners and I let the rest of my hair grow in,” the Grammy nominee said, adding, “I’m coming back with the braids. I’m coming back crazy on y’all. Y’all think it’s a joke.”

So, what did he do? Went to another brotha who he knew suffered from the same problem, but had the answer: Tyga. But getting that knowledge came with a price.

“When I met Tyga and I was like yo, I’ll give you unlimited features for the rest of your life,” said the Grammy-nominated artist. “He has an unlimited feature pass for giving up the secret.”

Listen….that’s a huge discount given that Troy charges $75K to be on someone’s track.

Apparently, at the time, Tyga had kept this “cure” to hair loss a secret, but last year he shared his secret after getting caught up in some drama between exes Nicki Minaj and Safaree.

We are here for a Black man being open about his hair loss issues because we can definitely relate to fretting over thinning edges.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off For Wanting Beyonce To ‘ Mobilize Voters’

Tiffany Haddish Told Regina Hall To Use Monistat Cream To Regrow Her Edges, And It Worked

Blue Ivy’s Long &amp; Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters

 

Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To Help Him Regrow His Hairline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close