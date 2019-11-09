CLOSE
Gilbert Arenas Sits Down ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ & Gets Roasted By Richard Jefferson

Arenas and Jefferson were former teammates at the University of Arizona.

BIG3 - Week Five - Oklahoma City

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most electrifying basketball players on the planet during his time with the Washington Wizards, although the team made just more headlines for locker room strife as it did winning games. Agent Zero sat down with ESPN’s The Jump, and his former college teammate Richard Jefferson relentlessly roasted him.

To be fair, Arenas probably caught a lot of smoke from Jefferson after referring to him on-air as a “douchebag,” and noting that his fellow retired NBA hooper was a bit sarcastic. While Jefferson’s cold shoulder act seemed sincere, much of it appeared to be playful ribbing from guys who have a long history together.

One interesting point of note was host Rachel Nichols mentioning a recent story from Wizards player Trevor Booker, who noted on the HoopsHype podcast that the team was the most “unprofessional” team he’s played on, and mentioned some of the antics, including Arenas taking a dump in a player’s shoe although not by name.

To be fair, co-host Paul Pierce gave Arenas his props after saying that if he didn’t get hurt that he’d be one of the all-time greats. This even promoted Jefferson to break character and praise Arenas, but it didn’t last long.

Check out the epic slandering of Gilbert Arenas and Richard Jefferson below.

Photo: Getty

Gilbert Arenas Sits Down ESPN's 'The Jump' & Gets Roasted By Richard Jefferson

