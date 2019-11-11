CLOSE
Cincinnati News
Help Us Collect Coats for Kids this Winter

 

Coats for Kids Cincinnati

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

100.3 Cincinnati’s R&B Station wants to ensure that the last thing a kid has to worry about this winter is staying warm!  And with your help, we’ll provide kids in our community with new coats for winter!

Now through December 14th, we’ll be accepting donations for new coats for kids of all ages.  Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 9am-5pm at our Radio One Studios 705 Central Ave Suite 200.  All coats collected will be donated to the Breaking Chains Youth Foundation who will deliver the coats to schools and organizations around our community.  So help us help the kids!  Donate today!

 

 

