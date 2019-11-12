CLOSE
Man Pistol Whipped & Robbed In Broad Daylight Near Ohio State Campus!!

 

Columbus police are looking for help identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery near The Ohio State University’s campus.

According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim was walking in an alley in the rear of 135 E. Norwich Street when a silver minivan approached them. A passenger got out of the van, pointed a gun at the victim and forced him into the van.

Police say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and took his belongings. The victim was then transported to another alley near East Long Street and Champion Avenue and released.

According to police, the victim described one of the suspects as wearing a ski-mask and having dreadlocks. The driver was described as having cream-colored dreadlocks.

The victim is not affiliated with Ohio State, according to a Neighborhood Safety Notice from the university.

The map attached above shows where the victim was taken and released! Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS.

Source: 10TV

 

Man Pistol Whipped & Robbed In Broad Daylight Near Ohio State Campus!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

