CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

VIDEO: Trina Goes Off After Being Called a Ni&&a Bi&ch!

Trina Does Not Play!!

Ciara Performance In Miami

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Trina had a very stressful trip to Wally World this past weekend as she went completely ballistic on a white woman who allegedly called her a Ni&&a B*tch! Trina’s rant was all caught on video.

Check out the footage below.

****Explicit Language****

According to TMZ.com, Trina reportedly bumped into the woman while shopping and the woman said to Trina, “Watch out, you n***** bi&ch.” Trina lost it and the whole store could hear her screaming at the woman and daring her to say it again. TMZ sources say cops didn’t make a police report because Trina decided against it but officers escorted her out of the store to her car for safety measure.

VIDEO: Trina Goes Off After Being Called a Ni&&a Bi&ch!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close