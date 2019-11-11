CLOSE
Drake Boo’d Off Stage!

Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

Drake’s ego just took a nice blow as he was booed off stage this weekend. Drake was called on stage as a surprise guest for Tyler the Creator’s Gnaw Festival, but fans were expecting to see Frank Ocean and didn’t offer Drizzy a very warm welcome.

Check out the video below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Drake has been trending all night since the incident happened.

