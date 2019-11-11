Drake’s ego just took a nice blow as he was booed off stage this weekend. Drake was called on stage as a surprise guest for Tyler the Creator’s Gnaw Festival, but fans were expecting to see Frank Ocean and didn’t offer Drizzy a very warm welcome.

Check out the video below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Drake has been trending all night since the incident happened.

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments 15 photos Launch gallery 16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments 1. The God, himself. Source: 1 of 15 2. Birthday kisses. Source: 2 of 15 3. #HeartEyesEmoji Source: 3 of 15 4. Coffee? Source: 4 of 15 5. Especially kissable lips. Source: 5 of 15 6. Kiss it, kiss it better baby… Source: 6 of 15 7. Kiss the kid goodbye. Source: 7 of 15 8. Kiss and tell? Source: 8 of 15 9. Sweet kisses. Source: 9 of 15 10. Pursed and ready to go. Source: 10 of 15 11. The kiss of life. Source: 11 of 15 12. Corporate kisses. Source: 12 of 15 13. Sealed with a kiss. Source: 13 of 15 14. Off guards are the best. Source: 14 of 15 15. Blow us a kiss, bae. Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments 16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments The 6 God's lips are always pursed and ready to go.

Drake Boo’d Off Stage! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com