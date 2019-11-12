CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Meek Mill Calls Out LHH:LA’s Apryl & Fizz!

Meek Mill Concert & D'usse Lounge in NYC

Source: Shareif Ziyada / Shareif Ziyada

Everybody has their opinion on Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones relationship. I mean, she is now openly dating the bandmate of her ex, who she has two kids with. Some feel they should do what makes them happy and others feel they are taking things way to far. Meek Mill offered his opinion when the couple posted a pic together.

Check out what Meek had to say below:

Apryl posted this pic with the caption that read, “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck.” Meek Mill chimed in with his thoughts and commented, “Y’all outta pocket for this move. No disrespect.” Not to be outdone, Fizz responded to Meek, writing, “Only thing outta pocket is what I pay for the dinner.”

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, seemed to be here for the relationship, she wrote, “Glad you are happy. No one but you two know what truly happened behind closed doors.”

What do you think?

Meek Mill Calls Out LHH:LA’s Apryl & Fizz!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close