CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Man Dies After 50-Car Pileup On I-80 Near Youngstown!

Polish highway accident in the fog

Source: Newspix.pl /WENN.com / WENN

This past Tuesday a major 50-car pileup occurred on Interstate 80 in Austintown, right outside of Youngstown. Inclement weather may have played a big role as the cause of the mayhem. Many victims were taken from the scene to be treated. It has now been reported that one of the victims has passed away, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alexander Penn, 22, of Youngstown, died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash that happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes near Route 46. As snowdrifts came in, drivers had to deal with whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

Traffic on I-80 was stopped in both directions for a while Tuesday. The crash wasn’t fully cleaned up until later that evening.

Several others were taken to the hospital with injuries, including 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield, Ohio. He was listed as being in critical condition.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.

Source: NBC4i 

Man Dies After 50-Car Pileup On I-80 Near Youngstown!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close