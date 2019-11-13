CLOSE
SOAP FANS: ‘Days of Our Lives” on Indefinite Hiatus!

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

There’s a shakeup in the soap opera world! The entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ has been let out of their contracts.

According to TMZ, the producers of the show have let all of the actors out of their contracts and they are free to work where ever they want. The soap is about to begin season 55 and is going on an indefinite hiatus. The show does shoot 8 months in advance so they will have enough episodes to get them into 2020, that’s when they will decide if they will bring the series back for season 56 or not.  It’s possible they’ll bring everyone back if the network re-ups, but at lower salaries.

 

SOAP FANS: ‘Days of Our Lives” on Indefinite Hiatus!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
