Jay Ellis is a proud papa. The “Insecure” actor and his longtime love Nina Senicar welcomed a baby girl, Monday, November 11. The news comes from the happy couple who shared sweet snaps of their baby’s tiny feet.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” Senicar captioned the adorable photo. “Welcome Nora Grace Ellis.”

Jay shared the pic of baby Nora’s feet on his social media as well.

Congrats Jay and Nina!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Will Star In Action Comedy Headed For Netflix

RELATED: 21 Photos Of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Stuntin’ On The Gram

Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: