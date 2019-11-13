CLOSE
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Elisabetta and Maddalena For SkyViewLA

Source: Rochelle Brodin / Getty

Jay Ellis is a proud papa. The “Insecure” actor and his longtime love Nina Senicar welcomed a baby girl, Monday, November 11. The news comes from the happy couple who shared sweet snaps of their baby’s tiny feet.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” Senicar captioned the adorable photo. “Welcome Nora Grace Ellis.”

 

Jay shared the pic of baby Nora’s feet on his social media as well.

 

Congrats Jay and Nina!

Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

