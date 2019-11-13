CLOSE
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Finally Get A Win at Home Against the Bills!

Haz Matthews

This past Sunday has ended up being a good day for both Cleveland and sports fans.

The Browns have finally got a win at home during their 2019 season, and for the first time in weeks after a string of embarrassing losses.

Our Brownies beat out the Buffalo Bills 19-16 after what many thought was going to be another matchup that the Bills would have ended up snatching away from the Browns toward the end.

Luckily, with Kareem Hunt back on the field, it ended up going Cleveland’s way.

So with the Browns getting that long-awaited victory, who better to celebrate with a more positive recap than our own DJ HazMatt!

Set to the tune of the Destiny’s Child classic “Bills Bills Bills,” here’s Haz on the M-I-C:

Here’s to Thursday night’s matchup against those Pittsburgh Steelers!

Don’t forget, you can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekend on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

 

