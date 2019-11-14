CLOSE
Prince’s Cousin Revealed He Overdosed & Died Days Before His Death on the Plane!

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Whoa! So there is an upcoming episode of E! True Hollywood Story, where Prince’s cousin is revealing that Prince actually overdosed a few days before his death and that he died and was brought back to life.

According to Eurweb.com, the clip explains that Prince had to be brought back to life after that emergency landing on April 15th, 2016. Prince’s cousin, Charles Smith, said he died on that plane and they brought him back.

Prince

Source: Time Life Pictures / Getty

Dr. Drew Pinsky says Prince received Narcan in an attempt to reverse a suspected opioid overdose. Anesthesiologist Dr. Faye Jamali added, “Narcan immediately reverses the effects of the opioid and, basically, wakes you up.” Once Prince got to the hospital he refused to let them test his blood. Charles Smith speculated that someone was hiding something and Prince should’ve never left the hospital.

Smith said, “just look at how many chances everybody had, that was in that circle, to say something or do something. He didn’t have a chance.”

Six days later Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57 years old.

