Gayle King Did Nude Photoshoot in College!

The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection - Runway - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: Thomas Concordia / Getty

Oh, Snap! Looks like Oprah’s bestie got a Lil Freak in her! Gayle King admitted that she did a nude photoshoot back in her college days. In all fairness, the photos were taken by her then-boyfriend who was a photographer and she has all the negatives. Smart Girl!

According to PageSix.com, King was on a podcast called, Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, when she revealed that she was dating a guy who was a photographer so she asked him to do a sexy photoshoot. She was nude and wearing pink foam rollers. She wanted it to look Marylin Monroe like. She went with him to the darkroom to develop them so she has all the negatives so she didn’t risk herself being publicly exposed.

Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Gayle attended the University of Maryland in the mid-1970s.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07yZF2lM1y0 In an explosive interview with Gayle King, disgraced singer R. Kelly claimed he’s fighting for his life against the media, public and parents of his victims who he claims want to end his career. During the 10 minutes we got to see of Gayle and Kelly’s 80 minute sit-down shows Kelly so overcome by emotion that he stands up and shots his “innocence” into the cameras while Gayle sat calm and collected. Gayle asked Kelly why he agreed to do the interview to which he responded, “I’m very tired of all of the lies. I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired.” In particular, the lies that offended him the most were the accusations that he has been abusive and is running a cult. “Oh my God. Um — all of them, got little girls trapped in the basement… helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn’t need rescuing because they’re not in my house,” he said, adding, “Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it – a cult. I don’t even really know what a cult is. But I know I don’t have one.” He denied breaking the law and that he holds women against their will. “I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” he yelled. Gayle continued to question Kelly about his alleged behavior. “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?” “I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly said. Kelly increasingly got more aggressive until he claimed people are out to get him. “Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!” He added, “This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!” Gayle’s is being heralded as a hero in the face of Kelly’s shenanigans. And rightly so. She didn’t break a sweat as Kelly made a fool of himself. Black Twitter isn’t having it.

